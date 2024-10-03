E-Paper | October 03, 2024

PM Shehbaz, Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim vow to enhance bilateral cooperation

Dawn.com Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 02:36pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets with Malaysia’s premier, Anwar Ibrahim, in Islamabad on Oct 3, 2024.— PID
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets with Malaysia’s premier, Anwar Ibrahim, in Islamabad on Oct 3, 2024.— PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim met in Islamabad on Thursday, vowing to enhance cooperation between their countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Ibrahim arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday night on a three-day official visit at the invitation of PM Shehbaz.

The two leaders’ meeting today covered a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, including issues faced by the Muslim community.

The premiers discussed mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation to achieve concrete results in different sectors, Radio Pakistan stated.

While PM Ibrahim appreciated Pakistan’s continued engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner, Shehbaz congratulated him on Malaysia’s upcoming chairmanship of Asean in 2025.

The Malaysian prime minister expressed support for engagement between Pakistan and Asean, as well as for Pakistan’s larger role in the Southeast Asia forum.

According to Radio Pakistan, both premiers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships, noting the history of cooperation between their countries.

They emphasised the importance of dialogue and exchanges of visits, as well as underlined the importance of the Joint Ministerial Commission, bilateral consultations and other mechanisms to enhance engagement in the future.

Ahead of their meeting today, PM Shehbaz said he was looking forward to “discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and deepening cooperation”.

In a post on X, the premier noted the visit underscored “our shared commitment to peace, prosperity and regional development”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judicial infighting
03 Oct, 2024

Judicial infighting

As other state institutions grow more assertive, continued failure to present a united front will increasingly endanger SC's authority.
Iranian salvo
03 Oct, 2024

Iranian salvo

THE skies over Israel and the occupied territories lit up on Tuesday evening, as a barrage of Iranian missiles tried...
Chance to play well
03 Oct, 2024

Chance to play well

THE announcement came without warning very late on Tuesday night. Merely six months since his reappointment and 11...
Constitutional courts
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Constitutional courts

How can the govt expect any court established by it to be seen as fair and impartial?
Lebanon invasion
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Lebanon invasion

Hezbollah is at heart a guerrilla movement, and though it may be severely degraded, its cadres on the ground are not likely to be deterred.
Painful loop
02 Oct, 2024

Painful loop

PAKISTAN’S polio situation has drastically deteriorated with the country now reporting 24 cases this year — four...