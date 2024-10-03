‘Curfew-like situation’ created in Punjab to foil protests, claims PTI

FAISALABAD: PTI supporters are detained by police during a protest on Wednesday.—Online

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD: Opposition PTI on Wed­­­nesday alleged that the Punjab government had created a curfew-like situation in Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Mianwali following its announcement to hold protests against inflation and for independence of judiciary and release of party founder Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, party’s central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram claimed that PTI’s call for protests had panicked the government which is why it was sealing the cities.

He said the government had already sealed the Red Zone in the federal capital and was taking similar measures in other cities to stop PTI workers from holding protests and public meetings.

It may be recalled that the Punjab government had imposed Section 144 in Faisalabad, Baha­walpur, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mianwali and Chiniot, and banned all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, rallies and protests on Wednes­day (today) and Thursday.

In Mianwali, Section 144 was imposed on Tuesday for seven days.

PTI leaders claimed that despite the restriction party workers including women took to the streets, managed to cross hurdles and survived tear-gas shelling to stage rallies in different cities.

The Punjab police deployed heavy contingents of police and put in place containers on the entry and exit points of all cities to stop the protesters’ movement.

Chiding IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar for allegedly converting different cities into containeristan, PTI provincial Information Secretary Shaukat Basra called upon the chief police officer to step down.

He said that containers placed at various points in the respective districts had also cut off links between several cities and travellers were forced to stay back at their homes.

“The selected districts were turned into no-go areas for the residents of Punjab and those inside the cities were not allowed to go out,” he regretted.

The PTI also uploaded footage of protests held in Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and Mianwali.

Mr Basra claimed that the police had picked up some 500 party workers during protests.

Sheikh Waqqas also claimed that party workers had been arrested in the three cities and added that houses of workers were also raided.

In reply to a question, he said Punjab police department was being used against PTI and special task had been given to the IGP to humiliate the people of Punjab.

Sheikh Waqqas said the government had overreacted to PTI’s call for protest.

“Since Tuesday Red Zone in Islamabad has been lying sealed so that PTI cannot hold its protest there,” he deplored.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2024