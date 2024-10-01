Imran challenges govt with D-Chowk protest call

ISLAMABAD: PTI has given a fresh call for countrywide protests for the “independence of judiciary”, inclu­ding a demonstration in Islam­abad where all such gatherings are banned.

According to an announcement attributed to PTI founder Imran Khan, a protest will be held at D-Chowk in Islamabad on Oct 4.

The plan was announced a day after Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur threatened the federal government and other institutions with dire consequences if action against PTI workers was not stopped.

On Monday, Mr Gandapur again vowed to hold a protest at any location announced by the former prime minister.

Announces demo in Islamabad on Oct 4 despite ban on gatherings, rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on the next day

As per the PTI founder’s announcement, the party will hold protests in Mianwali, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur tomorrow (Wednesday).

A similar demonstration will be staged at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore on Oct 5.

The PTI has called for a protest in Islamabad despite a fresh law which imposed a blanket ban on public gatherings and meetings in the capital.

Under the ‘Peaceful Assem­bly and Public Order Bill 2024’, every party wanting to hold a protest has to appoint an event coordinator who would write to the district magistrate for permission to hold the gathering at least seven days before the intended date of the event.

“Upon receipt of the application, the district magistrate, before granting permission, shall examine the prevailing law and order situation and obtain security clearance reports from law enforcement agencies,” the law stated.

It also empowers the federal government to designate a specific area of the Islamabad capital territory as a ‘red zone’ or ‘high-security zone’, thereby prohibiting all types of assemblies in that area.

After the party’s last rally in Sangjani area of Islamabad where leaders made fiery spe­e­ches, at least 11 PTI MNAs were arrested from various parts of Islamabad, including the Parliament House.

Some of the leaders were produced in an anti-terrorism court which handed over their custody to Sangjani police for eight days on physical remand.

Later, the Islamabad High Court struck down the remand, and the lawmakers attended the National Assembly session after the speaker had issued their production orders.

Imran backs Gandapur

According to the announcement, the PTI founder has also conveyed the protest programme to CM Gandapur.

Criticising the present regime, Mr Khan said the government wanted to crush PTI under what he called the “London plan”. “I was put in jail under the same plan.”

He claimed the PTI always staged a peaceful protest, but the law itself failed to protect his party. “Our women are languishing in jail. A case was registered against an 80-year-old woman, but no one cares,” Mr Khan complained.

The PTI founder said that CM Gandapur marched towards Islamabad and has “rightly said that the revolution is imminent”.

“He [Mr Gandapur] conveyed my point of view to the people,” Mr Khan added.

In an apparent reaction to the constitutional package proposed by the government regarding judges of the Supreme Court, the PTI founder said: “We will defend the judiciary and will continue a struggle for real freedom.”

He said his wife has also been kept in jail for several months. “They want to break me in jail. People should not be afraid of being imprisoned.”

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024