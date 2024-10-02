E-Paper | October 02, 2024

Israeli air strikes kill 37 in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians douse a burning car with water after it was hit in an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis, on Tuesday.—AFP
Displaced Palestinians douse a burning car with water after it was hit in an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis, on Tuesday.—AFP

CAIRO: Israeli airstrikes killed at least 37 people in Gaza on Tuesday, local medics said and fighting ramped up, as the Israeli military aggression continues in Gaza and Lebanon.

Palestinian health officials said at least 13 people, including women and children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in Nuseirat, one of the enclave’s eight historic refugee camps.

Another strike on a school sheltering displaced Palesti­nian families in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City killed at least seven people, medics added.

Later on Tuesday, two separate Israeli attacks killed five Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and in the Zeitoun suburb of Gaza City, medics said.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters retaliate with anti-tank rockets

In Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a tent housing displaced people, medics said.

Hours later, an Israeli airstrike on a car in western Khan Younis, killed six Palestinians, medics said. Footage circulated on social media, which showed a mangled, burnt-out vehicle.

The armed wings of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other smaller militant factions said in separate statements that their fighters attacked Israeli forces operating in several areas of Gaza with anti-tank rockets, mortar fire, and explosive devices.

The renewed surge in violence in Gaza comes as Israel began a ground operation in Lebanon, saying its paratroopers and commandos were engaged in intense fighting with Hezbollah. The conflict follows devastating Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah’s leadership.

Regional tensions

The operation into Lebanon represents an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Iran-backed militants that threatens to suck in the US and Iran.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel almost a year ago, in support of its ally Hamas in the conflict in Gaza.

Some Palestinians said they feared that Israel’s shift in focus to Lebanon could prolong the conflict in Gaza, which marks its first anniversary next week. “The eyes of the world now are on Lebanon while the occupation continues its killing in Gaza. We are afraid the war is going to go on for more months at least,” said Samir Mohammed, 46, a father of five from Gaza City.

“It is all unclear now as Israel unleashes its force undeterred in Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and God knows where else in the future,” he said via a chat app.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2024

