Umerkot doctor accused of blasphemy killed in ‘fake encounter’: Sindh home minister

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Thursday presented the findings of an inquiry into the killing of a doctor accused of blasphemy by police in Mirpurkhas, saying the probe found that police “staged the encounter”.

Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar, accused of sharing blasphemous posts on social media, was shot dead during a gun battle with the police in Mirpurkhas on September 19, authorities said.

According to an official order issued by the Sindh Inspector General (IG), an inquiry committee was constituted to probe two cases (FIR No. 47/2024 and 48/2024) registered at the Sindhri police station on September 19. Following the incident, the Sindh IG transferred the Mirpurkhas Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), ordering him to report to the Sindh Central Police Office in Karachi.

Last week, Lanjar announced the removal of top police officials of the Mirpurkhas division and added that the committee would ascertain whether the doctor was killed “extra-judicially”.

Meanwhile, civil society activists from across the province participated in a protest at the Umerkot Press Club on Wednesday which was led, among others, by the daughter of the blasphemy suspect.

According to a copy of the inquiry report available with Dawn.com, the committee “unanimously” agreed that Mirpurkhas police “killed him [Dr Shahnawaz] in a managed encounter and tried to give it a legal cover but failed”.

The inquiry committee reached this conclusion after analysing CCTV footage, police testimony, social media content, and tracker data, the report stated. It added that Umerkot police took Dr Shahnawaz into custody from Karachi, before transferring him to the custody of Mirpurkhas police.

The report recommended that the deceased’s family record a statement and file a first information report (FIR) under the relevant provisions, whilst suggesting “strict departmental action” against personnel from both Umerkot and Mirpurkhas police who allegedly celebrated the killing.

Furthermore, the report urged that the cases be conducted by a senior officer, not below the rank of superintendent of police (SP), and preferably by the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) or crime branch“.

“The whole episode was not seriously handled as per law and police rules, lacking overall command and failure to take decisions as enumerated in [the] legal framework of the country by the officers including DIG Mirpur Khas, SSP Umar Kot, and SSP Mirpur Khas,” the report read.

‘We need to wait for the evidence’

Addressing a press conference in Karachi today, Minister Lanjar announced that Dr Shahnawaz was killed in “a fake encounter”, according to the committee’s report. He added that SSP Mirpurkhas had been suspended and that the deputy inspector general (DIG) was “involved” in the incident.

“We are ordering an FIR against him,” Lanjar said, adding that the findings of the committee had been shared with Dr Shahnawaz’s family.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that only one FIR can be registered per crime, we are giving the family liberty to file the FIR (against the police),” he said. “If they don’t, then the state is responsible and will file an FIR.”

Fielding questions from reporters, the home minister clarified that this inquiry report focused on the encounter itself, not whether the deceased had committed blasphemy.

“Regarding the doctor and whether or not he committed blasphemy, we’ve sent the evidence for forensic analysis,” he said, adding that the doctor’s phone had been sent to a Punjab forensic lab.

“Once that comes through we will proceed with an investigation. Please, do not jump to conclusions.”

The minister added that the inquiry committee was formed for a “disciplinary investigation” and it was his and the chief minister’s responsibility to “improve the morale and character of the police force”.

“Article 9 (security of person) guarantees the protection of the public by the state,” Lanjar stated. “Police officers are supposed to protect the public… we need to clear the stigma around them.”

Lanjar added that any political figures who praised burning the body will be investigated and FIRs will be registered against them. “This will not be tolerated,” he reiterated.

A day after the incident, PPP MNA Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani garlanded the police officers involved in the killing of the doctor.

“We want to perform the inquiry into our own officers. If needed, we will perform investigations into others allegedly involved. We are not afraid.”

“There are six FIRs,” the minister added. “All of these will be investigated… we have appointed a new DIG, Zubair Dareshak… and the committee investigating the FIRs will have two SSPs from Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad.”

The minister impressed that Muslims and minorities “have their own rights” and that the PPP was strongly against extremism. “We are a democratic party that wants the supremacy of law and the Constitution,” he reiterated. “The PPP acts according to the guidance of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Everyone has their rights.”

Responding to a question, he said that he was not aware if the government was introducing any amendments to the blasphemy law in the Constitutional Package. He did however add: “Any gaps in the law need to be filled.”