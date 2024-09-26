E-Paper | September 26, 2024

Umerkot doctor accused of blasphemy killed in ‘fake encounter’: Sindh home minister

Dawn.com Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 06:25pm
Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar addresses a press conference in Karachi on September 26. — DawnNews TV
Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar addresses a press conference in Karachi on September 26. — DawnNews TV

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Thursday presented the findings of an inquiry into the killing of a doctor accused of blasphemy by police in Mirpurkhas, saying the probe found that police “staged the encounter”.

Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar, accused of sharing blasphemous posts on social media, was shot dead during a gun battle with the police in Mirpurkhas on September 19, authorities said.

According to an official order issued by the Sindh Inspector General (IG), an inquiry committee was constituted to probe two cases (FIR No. 47/2024 and 48/2024) registered at the Sindhri police station on September 19. Following the incident, the Sindh IG transferred the Mirpurkhas Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), ordering him to report to the Sindh Central Police Office in Karachi.

Last week, Lanjar announced the removal of top police officials of the Mirpurkhas division and added that the committee would ascertain whether the doctor was killed “extra-judicially”.

Meanwhile, civil society activists from across the province participated in a protest at the Umerkot Press Club on Wednesday which was led, among others, by the daughter of the blasphemy suspect.

According to a copy of the inquiry report available with Dawn.com, the committee “unanimously” agreed that Mirpurkhas police “killed him [Dr Shahnawaz] in a managed encounter and tried to give it a legal cover but failed”.

The inquiry committee reached this conclusion after analysing CCTV footage, police testimony, social media content, and tracker data, the report stated. It added that Umerkot police took Dr Shahnawaz into custody from Karachi, before transferring him to the custody of Mirpurkhas police.

The report recommended that the deceased’s family record a statement and file a first information report (FIR) under the relevant provisions, whilst suggesting “strict departmental action” against personnel from both Umerkot and Mirpurkhas police who allegedly celebrated the killing.

Furthermore, the report urged that the cases be conducted by a senior officer, not below the rank of superintendent of police (SP), and preferably by the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) or crime branch“.

“The whole episode was not seriously handled as per law and police rules, lacking overall command and failure to take decisions as enumerated in [the] legal framework of the country by the officers including DIG Mirpur Khas, SSP Umar Kot, and SSP Mirpur Khas,” the report read.

‘We need to wait for the evidence’

Addressing a press conference in Karachi today, Minister Lanjar announced that Dr Shahnawaz was killed in “a fake encounter”, according to the committee’s report. He added that SSP Mirpurkhas had been suspended and that the deputy inspector general (DIG) was “involved” in the incident.

“We are ordering an FIR against him,” Lanjar said, adding that the findings of the committee had been shared with Dr Shahnawaz’s family.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that only one FIR can be registered per crime, we are giving the family liberty to file the FIR (against the police),” he said. “If they don’t, then the state is responsible and will file an FIR.”

Fielding questions from reporters, the home minister clarified that this inquiry report focused on the encounter itself, not whether the deceased had committed blasphemy.

“Regarding the doctor and whether or not he committed blasphemy, we’ve sent the evidence for forensic analysis,” he said, adding that the doctor’s phone had been sent to a Punjab forensic lab.

“Once that comes through we will proceed with an investigation. Please, do not jump to conclusions.”

The minister added that the inquiry committee was formed for a “disciplinary investigation” and it was his and the chief minister’s responsibility to “improve the morale and character of the police force”.

“Article 9 (security of person) guarantees the protection of the public by the state,” Lanjar stated. “Police officers are supposed to protect the public… we need to clear the stigma around them.”

Lanjar added that any political figures who praised burning the body will be investigated and FIRs will be registered against them. “This will not be tolerated,” he reiterated.

A day after the incident, PPP MNA Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani garlanded the police officers involved in the killing of the doctor.

“We want to perform the inquiry into our own officers. If needed, we will perform investigations into others allegedly involved. We are not afraid.”

“There are six FIRs,” the minister added. “All of these will be investigated… we have appointed a new DIG, Zubair Dareshak… and the committee investigating the FIRs will have two SSPs from Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad.”

The minister impressed that Muslims and minorities “have their own rights” and that the PPP was strongly against extremism. “We are a democratic party that wants the supremacy of law and the Constitution,” he reiterated. “The PPP acts according to the guidance of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Everyone has their rights.”

Responding to a question, he said that he was not aware if the government was introducing any amendments to the blasphemy law in the Constitutional Package. He did however add: “Any gaps in the law need to be filled.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taxation plan
Updated 26 Sep, 2024

Taxation plan

AT first glance, the new FBR ‘transformation plan’, which aims to broaden the tax net, scrap the category of...
XDR typhoid risk
26 Sep, 2024

XDR typhoid risk

THE combination of poor sanitation, contaminated water and the indiscriminate administration of antibiotics by...
MDCAT chaos
26 Sep, 2024

MDCAT chaos

THE MDCAT has yet again found itself embroiled in controversy. Allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and widespread...
Point of no return?
Updated 25 Sep, 2024

Point of no return?

It is CJP's responsibility to ensure his institution's respect as the govt has made it clear it will not implement the reserved seats verdict.
War on Lebanon
25 Sep, 2024

War on Lebanon

Israel has lit a fire that can consume the entire region, as hopes for a Gaza ceasefire grow dimmer by the day.
Rape scars
25 Sep, 2024

Rape scars

We are at the threshold of a rape crisis and the reason for it is our flimsy response; it aborts justice by perpetuating stigmatisation and victim-blaming.