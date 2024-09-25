E-Paper | September 25, 2024

Army chief praises forces’ readiness in South Waziristan

Adam Khan Wazir Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 07:25am
Army chief Gen Asim Munir interacts with security personnel during a visit to Wana, on Tuesday.—PPI
WANA: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations and development initiatives during a visit to Wana, Lower South Waziristan district, on Tuesday.

He was received at Wana by the Peshawar Corps Commander. The COAS later laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument in memory of the martyrs.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS appreciated the high level of preparedness and exceptional morale of the forces to counter hostile threats. He reaffirmed the army’s unwavering commitment to thwarting the nefarious designs of hostile forces and their facilitators.

The ISPR further said: “The COAS paid heartfelt tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who have made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty.” He emphasised that the army will continue to provide steadfast support and technical assistance to LEAs, particularly KP police, to augment their capacity.

Gen Asim Munir ack­n­o­wledged the pivotal role of the people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa in maintaining peace and advancing various projects under the Sou­th Waziristan Integrated Development Plan. He underscored army’s commitment to leveraging its resources for prosperity and progress in KP.

The army chief thanked the tribal elders for their support in combating terrorism and for extending unwavering backing to the army.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024

