Cop martyred as diplomatic convoy comes under attack in Swat

SECURITY personnel stand near a damaged police vehicle at the site of the attack in Malam Jabba.—AFP

SWAT: A policeman escorting a convoy of foreign diplomats was martyred in a roadside explosion in Swat on Sunday, officials said.

The delegation, including diplomats from 12 countries, was returning to Islamabad from Malam Jabba when their vehicle was targeted, according to the local police and Foreign Office (FO).

A police squad vehicle leading the convoy was hit by the improvised explosive device, according to Swat District Police Offi­cer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan.

The diplomats, who were visiting Swat on the invitation of chambers of commerce, remai­ned unhurt in the attack and safely returned to Islamabad, the FO said in a statement.

The injured policemen were shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to his wounds, DPO Khan said.

The martyred policeman has been identified as Con­stable Burhan. The injured include Sub-Inspector Sar Zamin Khan; constables Muhammad Khan, Hussain Gul and Amanullah; and driver Rahmatullah.

A heavy contingent of police and security forces cordoned off the area following the explosion and initiated an investigation.

According to police officials, it remained unclear whether it was a remote-controlled bomb or a timed device.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sought a report from the provincial police chief.

The visit

The foreign dignitaries were invited by the Islamabad and Swat chambers of commerce to promote the region’s local industries, including handicrafts and gemstones, DPO Khan said.

The delegations inclu­ded representatives from Indonesia, Portugal, Kaza­k­hstan, Bosnia and Herze­govina, Zimbabwe, Rwa­nda, Turkmenistan, Viet­nam, Iran, Russia, and Tajikistan.

In a statement, the Rus­sian embassy in Islamabad said their ambassador was in the convoy but remained safe in the attack.

“On September 22, Ambassador Albert P Khorev, along with several other Ambassadors, took part in the Swat Tourism Summit organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry,” the embassy said in a post on X.

Condemnations

President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Mini­ster Mohsin Naqvi have condemned the attack.

Mr Zardari also paid tribute to the martyred police constable, according to a statement issued by the President House.

He also expressed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion.

“Terrorist elements are enemies not only of the country and nation but of humanity,” the president said.

In his message, the prime minister prayed for the martyred policeman and offered his condolence to the bereaved family members.

The PM, who is currently in London, also directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured.

A statement from the office of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said: “Our sympathies are with the families of the shaheed and injured policeman. We honour our law enforcement authorities that remain steadfast in the face of terrorists. Such acts will not deter Pakistan from its commitment towards the fight against terrorism.”

Interior Minister Naqvi also condemned the explosion and paid homage to the martyred police constable.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism,” Mr Naqvi said.

The KP CM and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi have expressed grief over the martyrdom of the cop.

The province has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces and other law enforcement agencies.

A report released by an Islamabad-based think-tank, Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), earlier this month said 29 out of the 59 terrorist attacks reported across the country in August took place in KP.

These attacks, which claimed 25 lives, were reportedly carried out by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-i-Islam, Islamic State-Khorasan and a few local Taliban groups, as per the PIPS report.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2024