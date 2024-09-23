E-Paper | September 23, 2024

Four killed, several injured in US mass shooting

AFP Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 08:12am
Victims lie on the ground as police respond to a deadly mass shooting where many were also wounded outside a nightclub in Birmingham, Alabama, US, September 21, 2024 — Reuters
Victims lie on the ground as police respond to a deadly mass shooting where many were also wounded outside a nightclub in Birmingham, Alabama, US, September 21, 2024 — Reuters

WASHINGTON: A mass shooting involving several assailants has left at least four people dead and dozens wounded in the US state of Alabama, police said on Saturday.

“We believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people” in the Five Points South district of Birmingham just after 11pm, police officer Truman Fitzgerald told local media.

Officers found two adult males and one adult female who was unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, Fitzgerald said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth victim died at a local hospital, he added. Dozens of people were wounded in the shooting with at least four sustaining life-threatening injuries, Fitzge­rald said. The others had “various injuries”, he added.

12,416 people have been killed in 403 mass shootings this year in the country

Police have not got anyone in custody over the shooting, Fitzman said, urging the public to provide any information that could help the investigation. Several agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. At least 12,416 people have been killed in 403 firearms violence this year in the US, according to the GVA.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2024

