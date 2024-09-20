Principal, warden held for ‘child abuse’ in Jaffarabad

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Police have arrested the principal and hostel warden of a private school in Jaffar­abad on charges of child abuse, and conducting raids to apprehend another accused involved in the scandal.

The buildings of school and hostel have been sealed by local authorities and principal Nadeem Ahmed and hostel warden Muhammad Ibrahim taken into custody.

Efforts are underway to arrest the principal’s brother who was also allegedly involved in the crime.

“Five children aged 10-12 were sexually abused in the school’s hostel,” Jaffarabad SSP Attaullah Tareen said, adding that sexual abuse has been confirmed in medical examination.

