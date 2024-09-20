Ties with Pakistan vital for global stability: Biden

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has emphasised that an enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United States is crucial for global and regional stability.

Biden highlighted this key aspect of the bilateral relationship while accepting the letter of credence from Pakistan’s new envoy Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Wednesday, marking the start of his tenure as the country’s 30th ambassador to the United States.

The formal ceremony took place at the president’s official guesthouse, the Blair House, with notable attendance from diplomatic and US administration officials.

“The enduring partnership between our countries is crucial for global and regional stability,” Biden said in his brief remarks. He reaffirmed the US’s commitment to working with Pakistan to address major challenges such as climate change, security threats, and health issues.

Biden also commended US-Pakistan cooperation in countering terrorism and stressed the importance of building on their shared interests in security, trade, investment, and economic growth.

This commitment to strengthening and advancing the bilateral relationship comes in the wake of US sanctions imposed on three Chinese and Pakistani firms for allegedly assisting Pakistan’s missile programme. On Tuesday, the US State Department defended the decision, asserting that the partnership could not prevent such sanctions.

In his address, Ambassador Sheikh extended greetings from Pakistan’s president, prime minister and citizens, emphasising the deep-rooted cooperation between the two nations. He underscored ongoing investments in their bilateral relationship, particularly in areas such as climate change, energy, health, trade, and investment.

“Pakistan-US economic partnership is central to our engagement. The United States remains the largest destination for Pakistani exports,” Sheikh stated.

He also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to expand its economic ties with the US by welcoming investments in alternative energy, green technology, industry, digital platforms, and higher education.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the Pakistani diaspora in the US as a vital link between the two countries and called for structured dialogues to enhance cooperation in both security and non-security areas.

The ceremony represents a renewed focus on deepening ties and addressing mutual challenges through increased collaboration and strategic dialogue.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2024