In first letter to PM Shehbaz, Biden says ‘enduring’ Pak-US partnership critical to ensuring world security

US President Joe Biden, in a first letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, stressed that the “enduring partnership” between the United States and Pakistan was “critical to ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world”.

According to the US Embassy in Islamabad, the letter said: “The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world —and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time.”

Biden said this included advancing the two countries’ shared vision for a future of “greater health security, economic growth and access to education for all”.

He added that through the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework, the two nations would continue strengthening their climate resilience; supporting sustainable agriculture and water management and advancing Pakistan’s recovery from the devastating floods of 2022.

“The United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote progress.

“Together, we will continue to forge a strong partnership between our nations and close bond between our people,” the letter concluded.

On March 15, US Ambassador Donald Blome had said that Pakistan was considered an “important partner” and expressed hope in working with the newly elected government to continue building stronger bilateral ties.

The development had come in a meeting between Blome and PM Shehbaz, their first after the latter was recently elected as the premier. Blome had congratulated Shehbaz on his election who in turn expressed satisfaction with the current bilateral relations between the countries.

Earlier this month, US lawmakers had urged President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to refrain from recognising the new government until allegations of election rigging were thoroughly investigated.

The lawmakers, all Democrats like President Biden, in their joint letter, had expressed concerns about pre and post-poll rigging in Pakistan’s parliamentary elections. They called for a transparent and credible investigation before recognising a new Pakistani government, citing evidence of violations and disruptions on election day.