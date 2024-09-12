E-Paper | September 12, 2024

US, UK pledge quick action over long-range arms for Ukraine

AFP Published September 12, 2024 Updated September 12, 2024 09:08am
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he meets with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. — Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he meets with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. — Reuters

KYIV: The United States and Britain on Wednesday committed to provide nearly $1.5 billion in support for Ukraine and promised a swift answer to Kyiv’s requests to ease restrictions on weapons capable of striking deeper into Russia.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a rare joint visit to Kyiv in a show of solidarity.

It came amid growing concern over the situation on the battlefield and the uncertain future of Washington’s stance on the war.

Russia’s alleged acquisition of new short-range Iranian missiles threatens to ramp up Moscow’s firepower, while November’s US presidential election could result in a dramatic shift in the stance of Ukraine’s top backer.

Blinken, who made the nine-hour train ride to Kyiv with Lammy, said the United States would offer $717 million in fresh economic aid to Ukraine.

About half of it will consist of US support to strengthen Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure, which has been pounded by Russia just as winter sets in.

Blinken accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dusting off “his winter playbook” to “weaponise the cold against the Ukrainian people”.

“Our support will not wane, our unity will not break,” Blinken told reporters in Kyiv.

“Putin will not outlast the coalition of countries committed to Ukraine’s success, and he is certainly not going to outlast the Ukrainian people.” Lammy reiterated his Labour government’s pledge to provide 600 million pounds in economic assistance to Ukraine.

Russian advances

Russia has been advancing on the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, a month after Kyiv launched a shock counter-offensive into Russia’s Kursk region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stepped up his requests to the West in recent months to provide weapons with more firepower and fewer restrictions.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2024

