5.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Punjab: PDMA

Earthquake tremors were felt on Wednesday in all the districts of Punjab, including Lahore, a statement issued by Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed.

“The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.7 on the Richter scale,” Mazhar Hussain, spokesperson for Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), confirmed to Dawn.com.

“The earthquake’s epicentre was near DG Khan (Shadi Wala) while its depth was 10km,” the spokesperson confirmed, adding that administration in Punjab was examining buildings impacted by the tremors.

The quake had a magnitude of 5.7 and occurred at 7:28am in DG Khan, according to the PMD.

The spokesperson said that authorities were on alert “to deal with the aftershocks of the earthquake”.

“District Emergency Operation Centers across Punjab including PDMA’s Provincial Control Room are on 24/7 alert,” the spokesperson said, adding that the damage can be reported on PDMA’s helpline 1129.

The development comes a day after a a separate 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mostly in Swat.

The quake had a magnitude of 4.5 and occurred at 8:20am, according to the PMD.

The tremors were felt across Swat and its surroundings, causing momentary panic among residents, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 151 kilometres, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range, a seismically active area known for frequent quakes.