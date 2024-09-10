Asian Development Bank chief to step down in February

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa on Monday announced his intention to step down from his position early next year.
“ADB is in a strong position to continue delivering on its mission in fostering development across Asia and the Pacific,” Asakawa said in a statement, adding that he was dedicated to fulfilling his responsibilities with the utmost commitment until his final day at ADB on Feb 23, 2025.
Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2024
