Asian Development Bank chief to step down in February

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa on Monday announced his intention to step down from his position early next year.

“ADB is in a strong position to continue delivering on its mission in fostering development across Asia and the Pacific,” Asakawa said in a statement, adding that he was dedicated to fulfilling his responsibilities with the utmost commitment until his final day at ADB on Feb 23, 2025.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2024