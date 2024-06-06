Today's Paper | June 06, 2024

ADB okays $250m for infrastructure

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced that it had approved a $250 million policy-based loan to Pakistan to drive sustainable investments in infrastructure and services through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

“This programme is part of our comprehensive and integrated package of public sector management support that balances the country’s fiscal consolidation and growth objectives,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

“The programme will help the Government of Pakistan create an environment conducive to strategic, fiscally affordable PPPs that will bring the country closer to its development goals”, he added.

The announcement said the ADB’s loan-supported reforms would increase the absorptive capacity of PPP infrastructure investments by creating a more robust and integrated legal and institutional framework for public investment management and public financial management for PPPs by implementing an integrated PPP policy.

The reforms will facilitate efficient infrastructure planning and promote sustainable development practices in infrastructure projects, such as climate risk screening and gender considerations in project feasibility assessments and PPP contracts.

The plan has four operational priorities, including addressing poverty and inequalities, promoting gender equality, tackling climate change by building climate and disaster resilience and environmental sustainability, and strengthening governance and institutional capacity.

“Mobilising private finance through PPPs can help to bridge the financing gap in public sector infrastructure projects — which is vital,” said ADB Economist Sana Masood.

“This programme will help ensure PPPs in Pakistan are structured correctly and implemented to deliver more efficiency, innovation, and value for money,” she said.

A $700,000 technical assistance grant funds the programme’s preparation and implementation. In December 2023, ADB approved an additional $950,000 to support PPP pipeline identification, capacity building, and sector strategy development.

The programme’s core objective is to strengthen the governance framework and enable an environment for public-private partnerships (PPPs) at the federal government level by strengthening policy, legal, and institutional frameworks for public investment management and public financial management in connection with PPPs, national and sectoral infrastructure planning, and PPP project preparation.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Real powers
Updated 06 Jun, 2024

Real powers

PTI seems to be repeating one of the biggest mistakes it made during its last tenure, when it sought to sideline its rivals.
Airline safety
06 Jun, 2024

Airline safety

WHILE the European Union has yet to issue a formal statement in this regard, it seems that Pakistan has remained...
Violent crime wave
06 Jun, 2024

Violent crime wave

THE violent crime wave that has been afflicting Karachi for the past few years shows no sign of abating, as lives...
A sobering election?
Updated 05 Jun, 2024

A sobering election?

India should reach out to Pakistan, and the state should respond positively to any Indian overtures.
Out of time
05 Jun, 2024

Out of time

TODAY, on World Environment Day, we must confront a sobering truth: an alarming 40pc of the planet’s land is...
Lower inflation
05 Jun, 2024

Lower inflation

AS anticipated, the dramatic drop in May’s inflation figures to 11.8pc — the lowest in 30 months — has ...