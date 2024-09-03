National dialogue urged on country’s ‘permacrises’

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an event here on Monday stressed the need for holding a national dialogue at grassroots level to resolve the prevalent crises of the country.

The event titled ‘National dialogue on Pakistan’s permacrises’ was organised by Oxford University Alumni of Pakistan at Governor’s House, said a statement.

The event was designed to start critical conversations on enduring economic difficulties of the country and exploring viable solutions for its sustainable development.

Addressing the occasion, Asifullah Khan underscored the importance of a national dialogue at the grassroots level to resolve the prevalent crises of the country.

Oxford University Alumni arranges discussion on present challenges

The event was divided into three insightful panel discussions, each tackling essential themes relevant to future of the country.

The discussion of the first panel was focused on ‘Treading on the path to sustainable economic development’ and ‘Rethinking health and education in Pakistan for sustainable development’. Panellists Moeen Abbas and Dr Usman Lashari delved into strategies for economic stability and the crucial role of education and health in sustainable growth. The session was moderated by Mohsin.

The second session, moderated by Zil-i-Huma, addressed the themes of ‘making money move for climate action’ and ‘taking our innovation ecosystem to the next level: missing ingredients.’ Panellists Mikaeel Malik, Dr Waqas Mahmood and Dr Faisal Khan shared their insights on how financial strategies and innovation could be leveraged to combat climate change and accelerate Pakistan’s technological advancement.

The third panel, led by moderator Abdul Wasay, explored the ‘dividends of entrepreneurship’ and ‘the role of sports as a driving force for economic growth.’ Barrister Taimur Malik and Ali Khan Tareen discussed how entrepreneurship and sports could generate economic opportunities and foster national development.

The dialogue was attended by a diverse group of participants including academicians, politicians, players, civil servants and journalists.

The highlighted the complex issues faced by Pakistan and also provided a platform for actionable recommendations. Oxford alumni stressed the need for using the platform to kick start essential conversations for benefit of the country, urging all sectors to unite for transformative change.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi lauded the efforts of Oxford University Alumni for initiating that much-needed conversation. He encouraged the continuation of such dialogues across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces.

The dialogue was attended by 23 Oxford alumni members from across Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024