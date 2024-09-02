PTI snubs govt, looks to powers that be for talks

• Gohar denies seeking ‘favour’ from govt

• Raoof says govt ‘desperate’ to extend CJP’s tenure

• PPP’s Gilani asks PM to lead dialogue with all parties

• Khawaja Asif claims Nawaz Sharif did not speak about reaching out to PTI

ISLAMABAD: A day after former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif suggested an across-the-board dialogue to pull the country out of crises, the PTI, the major opposition party, ruled out a possibility of direct talks with PML-N and favoured negotiations with the establishment instead.

In an interview with Voice of America on Sunday, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said the deadlock between the army and the PTI needed to be ended and that the former ruling party was interested in talking to the powers that be in this regard.

According to the PTI leader, who was recently released from jail in a cybercrime case, a dialogue between the PTI and the establishment was imperative for the sake of the state’s interests. He reiterated that PTI wanted to end this deadlock.

The PTI spokesperson said his party had done whatever it could to improve ties with the army, but underscored that any talks in this regard would be within the ambit of the Constitution.

In response to a question regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement about his contacts with the establishment, the PTI leader said some party leaders might have “individual” relationship with the powers that be and the postponement of the Aug 22 did show that there was some sort of contact.

He told VoA that Imran Khan had nominated some people for talks with the army and if there was any sort of exchange they would take that forward.

The PTI leader, however, mentioned that any sort of negotiations with the powerful quarters would have to be in the ambit of the Constitution, adding that if all state institutions worked according to their constitutional jurisdiction that would end instability in the country.

In response to a question regarding talks with the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI spokesperson questioned the legitimacy of the ‘Form 47’ government, saying talking to the government would not serve any purpose as the incumbent rulers came to power through rigging in the Feb 8 elections.

He also alleged that the government was “desperate” to extend the tenure of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and that was why it was planning to bring judicial reforms.

Mr Hasan also talked about the party’s Sept 8 gathering in Islamabad, claiming that after this public meeting there would be a visible increase in the frequency of such meetings by the PTI.

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, while talking to media persons, said PTI had not offered negotiations to the government or sought any favour from it.

He said Imran Khan had already authorised Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Aaeen-i-Pakistan chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai to hold talks with the government.

In reply to a question regarding his meeting with NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Barrister Gohar said there was no discussion on the possible dialogue bet­ween the government and the opposition.

Nawaz’s offer

The snub to indirect talks offer came in response to a proposal by Nawaz Sharif on Saturday wherein he sought the engagement of all stakeholders, including the army and the judiciary, as well as the political parties to find a solution to the crises, particularly the economic crunch.

A statement issued by the PML-N after the meeting quoted the elder Sharif as saying: “All political parties, governments, and institutions should join hands in decision-making. [They] …need to sit together to steer the country out of crises.”

However, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif while talking during a Geo News programme on Sunday claimed that Saturday’s meeting of the party did not discuss any political issues. He said Nawaz Sharif did not speak about reaching out to PTI. He further said that atmosphere for any such negotiations was not conducive.

It may be recalled that the PML-N’s statement, issued after the party’s meeting in Lahore on Saturday, followed a meeting between Mr Achakzai and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah and gave rise to speculations that the government was interested in seeking a dialogue with the PTI.

Rana Sanaullah, however, rejected the impression, saying he had met the PkMAP chief to take him on board in light of his past relationship with the PML-N, even during difficult times. The meeting had nothing to do with the PTI, he had added.

Similarly, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal also rejected the idea of talks with the PTI, linking any sort of dialogue with an apology from the PTI regarding the May 9 events.

PPP asks Shehbaz to lead talks

Separately, Senate Chairman and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani told the media that his party would support Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in addressing national issues.

While emphasising the need for national unity during challenging times, the PPP leader called for dialogue among all political parties, including the PTI, urging the PM to lead the talks and make decisions.

“Shehbaz Sharif is the captain of the team and must take the necessary decisions. If he makes any decision, we will support him on national issues,” he stated.

Replying to a question about the meetings with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman, he said the JUI-F leader was a wise political leader and would take decisions in favour of the country.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2024