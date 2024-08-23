E-Paper | August 23, 2024

Govt considering shutting down utility stores across country, says production ministry

Nadir Guramani Published August 23, 2024 Updated August 23, 2024 05:51pm
Senator Aon Abbas chairs a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production in Islamabad on Aug 23, 2024. — Senate website
Senator Aon Abbas chairs a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production in Islamabad on Aug 23, 2024. — Senate website

The Ministry for Industries and Production (MoIP) secretary on Friday confirmed that the government was considering shutting down all utility stores in the country.

Last week, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved the disbursement of monthly subsidies to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at a higher rate per household and turnover tax of 1.25 per cent.

In recent weeks, the prices of some essential kitchen items had declined in the open market but remained higher at USC. But generally, the prices of essential items, particularly those subsidised through USC, had gone up.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production today, Senator Saifullah Niazi questioned whether the government would close utility stores in the country.

MoIP Secretary Saif Anjum replied that the government was considering shutting down the country’s utility stores, adding that work was in progress to transfer the employees of the utility stores to other institutions.

“Government wants to get out of non-essential businesses,” he said, adding that providing relief to utility stores eliminated the atmosphere for competition.

While speaking to the media, standing committee chairman Aon Abbas Buppi said that it was a “very sad day for the country”.

“When I asked them whether they had any plans for the employees [of the utility stores], the government did not have a plan for that,” Buppi said, adding that approximately 60,000 employees would be rendered out of jobs following the decision.

“It is not clear what would happen to thousands of employees,” he said. “This incompetent government can give nothing but unemployment.”

