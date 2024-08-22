E-Paper | August 22, 2024

India’s Assam state plans law for Muslim marriages and divorces

AFP Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 05:45pm

Indian authorities in Assam state have introduced a bill that would require Muslims to register their marriages and divorces, with the chief minister claiming the measure will help stop child marriage.

The bill is seen as a state-level step towards the government’s proposed common civil code of law, which Muslim activists bitterly oppose as an attack on their faith.

India’s 1.4 billion people are subject to a common criminal law, but, personal matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance are governed by varying rules based on the traditions of different communities and faiths.

In Assam, it is already mandatory for other religions to register marriages with civil authorities.

Assam’s state government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said the bill would be tabled during the next state assembly.

“Our basic intention is to stop child marriages,” Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of the northeastern state, told reporters on Wednesday.

Sarma said the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill would not restrict religious rituals but ensure that marriages and divorces were registered.

The bill will “provide safeguards and benefits […] especially to women and prevent the menace of child marriages”, he said.

Modi said this month he wanted to press ahead with a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to standardise laws for personal matters across faiths and religious communities.

Many communities, particularly Muslims, fear a UCC would encroach on their religious laws.

Modi maintains it would serve as an equaliser.

“Those laws that divide the country on the basis of religion, that become reason for inequality, should have no place in a modern society,” Modi said during an Indian Independence Day address on August 15.

“That is why I say: the times demand that there is a secular civil code in the country.”

Modi won a third successive term in office in June but was forced into a coalition government for the first time in a decade.

The BJP’s Hindu nationalist rhetoric has left India’s Muslim population of more than 220 million increasingly anxious about their future.

Islamophobia, Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Signs of trouble
22 Aug, 2024

Signs of trouble

The administration cannot leave people in the affected areas at the mercy of terrorists.
Plugging the gap
22 Aug, 2024

Plugging the gap

IF fiscal prudence is a virtue then Pakistan’s budgets have been an exercise in vice for the last many years. This...
Karachi accident
22 Aug, 2024

Karachi accident

TWO innocents are dead. Amina, 26, and her father, Imran Arif, 60, were killed this Monday when a speeding SUV ...
Troubled tribunals
Updated 21 Aug, 2024

Troubled tribunals

Systems meant to act as a check and balance on our institutions and ensure compliance with the constitutional order keep failing us constantly.
Ceasefire farce
21 Aug, 2024

Ceasefire farce

AS Israel continues to mercilessly pound Gaza, the US pushes the fiction that a ceasefire is close in the besieged...
Silencing expression
21 Aug, 2024

Silencing expression

THE return of Aun Ali Khosa, a satirist and social media activist, has brought much relief to his family and...