E-Paper | August 18, 2024

China’s BYD plans car plant in Karachi as part of Pakistan entry

Reuters Published August 17, 2024 Updated August 18, 2024 12:00am
An attendee takes photos of the Chinese electric vehicle BYD models on display, during an event to announce the plans to open a car production plant in Pakistan, in Lahore, August 17. — Reuters
An attendee takes photos of the Chinese electric vehicle BYD models on display, during an event to announce the plans to open a car production plant in Pakistan, in Lahore, August 17. — Reuters

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD on Saturday announced plans to open a car production plant in Pakistan, where it will also start selling three models through a partnership with Mega Motors.

BYD is the first major new electric vehicle (NEV) entrant in the market, where there is a lack of charging infrastructure.

“Our entry into the Pakistan market is not just about bringing advanced vehicles to consumers,” said Liu Xueliang, BYD’s general manager for Asia Pacific.

“It’s about driving a broader vision of environmental responsibility and technological innovation.”

BYD also plans to open three “flagship stores and experience centres” in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, the company said at a launch event in Lahore, adding it plans to start selling two SUV models and a sedan from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mega Motors is a unit of country’s largest private utility Hub Power Co Ltd, known as Hubco.

“We will establish Pakistan’s first NEV assembly plant […] dedicated to producing BYD’s cutting-edge new energy vehicles,” said Hubco Chief Executive Kamran Kamal, who described the deal as a “landmark investment”.

The new plant will begin operations in 2026, Kamal told Reuters.

Hubco will set up fast-charging stations across major cities, motorways and highways to enhance the charging infrastructure of the country.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak China Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lasting damage
Updated 17 Aug, 2024

Lasting damage

The state shouldn't allow itself to be so blinded by desperation that it sets the whole forest on fire just to smoke out a few mischief-makers.
Textile slump
17 Aug, 2024

Textile slump

PAKISTAN’s textile and clothing exports have contracted and the influential industry lobby group Aptma is back ...
Kolkata horror
17 Aug, 2024

Kolkata horror

OUTRAGE over the gruesome rape and murder of a young female medic in a Kolkata hospital is swelling across India. ...
High power costs
16 Aug, 2024

High power costs

The bad news is that authorities seem to be second-guessing the plan as it is likely to hurt the business interests of Pakistan’s rent-seeking elite.
Nuclear bazaar
16 Aug, 2024

Nuclear bazaar

REPEAT incidents of security failures and the shoddy regulation of India’s nuclear sector have earned our eastern...
Mpox concerns
16 Aug, 2024

Mpox concerns

FIRST identified in humans in 1970, the mpox virus is once again the focus of global attention due to the emergence...