OIC meeting to discuss Israeli crimes tomorrow

Agencies Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an open-ended extraordinary meeting of its executive committee at the foreign ministers’ level on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, including the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and its aggressions against Iran’s sovereignty.

The meeting would be held at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, according to a statement issued by the secretariat on Monday.

It said the meeting has been convened in response to the atrocities being committed by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

To date, it said, Israeli actions have resulted in the deaths of 40,000 individuals, mostly women and children, and injuries to over 91,000 Palestinians. Also, civilian properties, including 430,000 homes, have been destroyed along with infrastructure, hospitals, schools, mosques and historical sites. Two million Palestinians have been displaced due to the attacks.

Also, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a presser in Cairo that Turkiye would formally submit its declaration of intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2024

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hasina’s fall
Updated 06 Aug, 2024

Hasina’s fall

In Sheikh Hasina’s fall lie lessons for all developing states, particularly those in South Asia, which share many sociopolitical traits with Bangladesh.
Right-sizing
06 Aug, 2024

Right-sizing

THE long-awaited move to slash the size of the federal government in line with the stipulations of the 18th ...
Roads and rains
06 Aug, 2024

Roads and rains

PROPER urban drainage was long considered an infrastructural issue that was supposed to be dealt with by the civic...
Pending cases
Updated 05 Aug, 2024

Pending cases

To limit the growing pendency of cases, the SC should also address the practice of seeking and giving adjournments on frivolous grounds.
Looking for justice
05 Aug, 2024

Looking for justice

MISOGYNY is a badge of honour in our society. As morality and family pride rest on the conduct and appearance of...
Hate crimes in UK
05 Aug, 2024

Hate crimes in UK

IN the wake of the tragic stabbing of three girls in Southport, a dangerous trend has emerged across the UK: a surge...