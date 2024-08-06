OIC meeting to discuss Israeli crimes tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an open-ended extraordinary meeting of its executive committee at the foreign ministers’ level on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, including the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and its aggressions against Iran’s sovereignty.

The meeting would be held at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, according to a statement issued by the secretariat on Monday.

It said the meeting has been convened in response to the atrocities being committed by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

To date, it said, Israeli actions have resulted in the deaths of 40,000 individuals, mostly women and children, and injuries to over 91,000 Palestinians. Also, civilian properties, including 430,000 homes, have been destroyed along with infrastructure, hospitals, schools, mosques and historical sites. Two million Palestinians have been displaced due to the attacks.

Also, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a presser in Cairo that Turkiye would formally submit its declaration of intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2024