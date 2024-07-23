Why Pakistani Americans are signing up to Republican party

WASHINGTON: “I have been a Democrat all along, but no more,” said Gibran Syed, who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

“Too much money spent on welfare and LGBTQ issues, incompetent leadership, and illegal immigration,” he explained when asked why he switched to the Republicans.

“I wouldn’t even mention Gaza, as both parties would react similarly on that issue.”

He was speaking at an event organised to emphasise the importance of Pakistani and Muslim votes in Virginia, a crucial swing state.

Here, many attendees pledged their support for Donald Trump in the upcoming November elections.

“There are more than 350,000 registered Muslim voters in Northern Virginia, with a majority being Pakistani,” said Mansoor Qureshi, the event’s organiser. “If they all go out to vote, they would become a significant and influential political force.”

Rubina Wadhwa, a repeat Trump voter since 2018, attributed the low turnout to a specific demographic: ‘Pakistani and Muslim women don’t vote,’ she observed. However, she remains optimistic, believing that “if Pakistani and Muslim women exercise their right to vote, they can significantly amplify the influence of their communities across the United States.”

The evening featured Republican Juan Pablo Segura, the current Chief Deputy Secretary of Trade and Commerce for the state of Virginia, who expressed his commitment to addressing the issues facing immigrant communities. He assured the Pakistani community of his availability and willingness to collaborate for their benefit.

Virginia’s Governor, Glenn Youngkin, is a Republican, and the party also controls the House of Delegates, while Democrats hold a narrow majority in the Senate.

This balance may shift in the November elections, which could also impact the presidential race because of the electoral college system.

The electoral college has a total of 538 votes available, and a presidential candidate must receive a majority of at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Segura engaged with the leaders of the Pakistan American community, listening to their concerns and discussing potential solutions. He emphasised the importance of unity and “active participation in the electoral process to ensure their voices are heard and their needs are met.”

The organisers’ mission is to inspire the Pakistani community to actively participate in the American electoral system, advocating for the best political leaders who represent their interests.

Nuzaira Azam, a Democrat, attended the Republican event to gauge how the recent tragedy in Gaza might influence Muslim voters. She observed that many participants who had previously voted for Biden in 2018 were now leaning towards Trump, citing the Gaza conflict as a key factor.

“The situation in Gaza is a festering wound that can only be healed through the implementation of a two-state solution,’ she said, adding, “It’s heartbreaking to even think about the suffering in Gaza.’”

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2024