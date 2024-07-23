E-Paper | July 23, 2024

Citi gets best bank award

Dawn Report Published July 23, 2024 Updated July 23, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: Euromoney, a global financial magazine, has declared Citibank as the best international bank in Pakistan based on its performance in 2023, said a press release.

“The recognition underscores our commitment to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients. This award reflects the hard work and commitment of our team in Pakistan,” said Citibank Country Officer Ahmed Bozai.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2024

