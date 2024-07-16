E-Paper | July 16, 2024

IMF deal to improve funding prospects for Pakistan: Moody’s

Dawn.com Published July 16, 2024 Updated July 16, 2024 02:38pm
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the Moody’s Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US.— Reuters/File
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the Moody’s Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US.— Reuters/File

Global rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)“ improves funding prospects, but ability to sustain reforms key to easing liquidity risks“.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government and the IMF reached a three-year, $7 billion aid package deal on Saturday, the Washing­ton-based institution said, giving much-needed respite to the nation.

In a comment regarding the new deal with the IMF, Moody’s said, “the new IMF programme will improve Pakistan’s (Caa3 stable) funding prospects.

“The programme will provide credible sources of financing from the IMF and catalyse funding from other bilateral and multilateral partners to meet Pakistan’s external financing needs.”

However, the agency cautioned that the government’s ability to sustain reform implementation will be key to allowing Pakistan to continually unlock financing over the duration of the IMF programme, leading to a durable easing of government liquidity risks.

Regarding the conditions of the new programme, Moodys said it “comes with conditions of far-reaching reforms, such as measures to broaden the tax base and removing exemptions and making timely adjustments of energy tariffs to restore the energy sector viability”, including other measures of improving state-owned entities’ (SOE) management and privatisation, phasing out agricultural support prices and associated subsidies and gradually liberalising trade policy.

However, the agency admitted that social tensions, on the back of high cost of living, could weigh in on reform implementation, especially due to higher taxes and future adjustments to energy tariffs.

“Moreover, risks that the coalition government may not have a sufficiently strong electoral mandate to continually implement difficult reforms remain,” it said in the comment.

As reported by the IMF in May, the country’s “external financing needs is about $21 billion” for the year ending on June 2025 and about $23bn for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Moody’s noted that the foreign reserves held by the country currently “is well below its needs”.

The agency said that Pakistan was susceptible to “policy slippages”, adding that weak governance and high social tensions can compound the government’s ability to advance reforms“.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning PTI
Updated 16 Jul, 2024

Banning PTI

It appears that the govt and its backers within the establishment have still not realised that they are in uncharted territory.
Nato at 75
16 Jul, 2024

Nato at 75

EMERGING from the ashes of World War II, and locked in confrontation with the Soviet-led Communist bloc for over ...
Non-stop massacres
16 Jul, 2024

Non-stop massacres

THE massacre of innocents continues in the killing fields of Gaza, as most of the world looks away. Moreover, many ...
Afghan challenge
Updated 15 Jul, 2024

Afghan challenge

Foreign states must emphasise to the Afghan Taliban diplomatic recognition and trade relations all depend on greater counterterrorism efforts.
‘Complete’ justice
15 Jul, 2024

‘Complete’ justice

NOW that the matter of PTI’s reserved seats stands resolved, there are several equally pressing issues pertaining...
Drug fog
15 Jul, 2024

Drug fog

THE country has an old drug problem. While the menace has raged across divides of class and gender, successive ...