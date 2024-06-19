Today's Paper | June 19, 2024

Budget strengthens prospects for IMF deal: Fitch

Dawn.com Published June 19, 2024 Updated June 19, 2024 03:04pm

The global ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday said that the federal budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025 “strengthens prospects for an IMF deal”.

The government presented the budget for the next year on June 12, which contained an ambitious tax revenue target of Rs13 trillion rupees ($47 billion) for the year starting July 1, a near-40 per cent jump from the current year, and a sharp drop in its fiscal deficit to 5.9pc of GDP from 7.4pc for the current year.

Fitch, in a comment, said it forecasted “the fiscal deficit will narrow” assuming partial implementation of the budget — whether fiscal targets will be met entirely remained uncertain.

“This should reduce external pressures, albeit at a cost to growth,” it added.

The US-based agency recounted that the budget draft projected budget deficit of of 5.9 per cent of the GDP — from the previous year’s estimated 7.4pc — and 2pc primary surplus “on wide-ranging tax increases and also significant fiscal efforts at the provincial level”.

Additionally, a separate report by rating agency Moody’s said that the government has projected real GDP growth at 3.6pc and headline inflation at 12pc. It also sought to increase federal government revenue to an ambitious Rs17.8trillion — 46pc higher than previous year’s.

Overall, the budget also seeks to boost development expenditure of the centre and provinces by over 58pc to nearly Rs3.8tr.

According to Fitch, “Our updated fiscal forecasts assume partial implementation and project a primary surplus of 0.8pc, on shortfalls in revenue generation and an overshoot in current spending, partly offset by under-execution in development spending.

“We believe tight policy settings may depress growth more than the government expects, and have reduced our growth forecast to 3.0pc for FY25, from 3.5pc, despite some improvements in short-term indicators of economic activity.”

Meanwhile the total current expenditure is estimated to surge by 21pc to Rs17.2tr, with power and other subsidies jumping to Rs1.4tr and defence expenditure by 14pc to Rs2.1tr.

The agency added that its forecast reduction was due to the plans of the coalition government facing “stiff resistance” inside parliament from allies, opposition and among broader society after the Feb 8 elections and a “weaker-than-expected mandate” for the current government.

On a positive note, it did note that the previous year’s primary deficit “was in line” with the target — with the authorities undertaking “unpopular subsidy reforms over the past year, supporting fiscal credibility”.

“While Pakistan has a poor record of sustaining reforms over time, the absence of viable alternatives has strengthened support for tough policy decisions, at least in the near term,” it said.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2024 25
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Price bombs
Updated 18 Jun, 2024

Price bombs

It just wants to take the easy route and enjoy the ride for however long it is in power.
Palestine’s plight
Updated 17 Jun, 2024

Palestine’s plight

While the faithful across the world are celebrating with their families, thousands of Palestinian children have either been orphaned, or themselves been killed by the Israeli aggressors.
Profiting off denied visas
Updated 19 Jun, 2024

Profiting off denied visas

The staggering rejection rates underscore systemic biases in the largely non-transparent visa approval process.
After the deluge
Updated 16 Jun, 2024

After the deluge

There was a lack of mental fortitude in the loss against India while against US, the team lost all control and displayed a lack of cohesion and synergy.
Fugue state
16 Jun, 2024

Fugue state

WITH its founder in jail these days, it seems nearly impossible to figure out what the PTI actually wants. On one...
Sindh budget
16 Jun, 2024

Sindh budget

SINDH’S Rs3.06tr budget for the upcoming financial year is a combination of populist interventions, attempts to...