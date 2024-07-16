30 years of women’s majlis set a timeless tradition in Karachi

KARACHI: As Muharram begins in the city of lights, the vibrant hues shift to solemn shades of black and red. From the first day of the month, the dynamics of Karachi transform dramatically. Sabeels emerge in every neighbourhood, and a series of majalis in imambargahs and at others places highlight the month’s significance. The city proudly hosts some of the oldest imambargahs that preserve the cultural heritage by honouring the events of Karbala. This enduring tradition maintains the city’s historical and cultural essence.

The city hosts a multitude of majalis with women comprising a significant portion of the attendees. One of the oldest women’s majalis is held at Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, located near the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam. Established in 1948, it has been home to one of the largest majalis every year, maintaining a rich historical tradition.

During the first 10 days of Muharram, the women’s majlis begins promptly at 10am. By 9:45 am, the hall is filled with women eager to sit as close to the mimber (pulpit) as possible. The zakira, Durr-i-Shawar, takes the main stage at 10am, commencing the majlis with the narration of the events of Karbala. She encourages the attendees to vividly imagine the events she describes, and they do so deeply, often shedding tears as they hear about the trials faced by their revered religious figures.

“I have been attending this majlis since I was 12 years old. I travel all the way from Federal B. Area, Block 8, to be part of this unique gathering. It is well-organised and consistently revives my love for Imam Husain. The best part is the large number of women it attracts each year, sustained over many days. Additionally, they not only host the majlis but also set up a sabeel,” said Marzia Batool while handling two toddlers.

Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan maintains rich cultural essence of the city every year

Upon speaking to the members of the management, Dawn found out that this particular majlis is being held for over 30 years.

“I am very old and have suffered memory loss; I can’t tell you the exact date that since when this gathering is taking place, however it has been happening for a very long time, almost 30-plus years, and the sabeels are always a part of it,” Mirwais, almost 60-year-old caretaker of the imambargah, said.

In the main hall, women from diverse backgrounds gathered. Some faced health challenges that prevented them from sitting on the floor, yet their spirits remained undaunted. They were deeply engrossed in the events being narrated, tears streaming down their cheeks.

“My body doesn’t really allow me to travel to such a distance and then sit here for a significant amount of time, however every year, I pray to be here since my generations have been coming here to listen to the majlis and I have a tinge of nostalgia every time I am here. It takes a lot of strength but gives an unexplainable peace to my heart,” Noor Jahan, 65, said.

Ms Jahan was accompanied by her two granddaughters, Kissa and Batool, aged six and seven, respectively. Unlike other kids in the hall who were restless to get up and run around, the two girls were sitting quietly with her grandmother, wearing headscarves and hands positioned as in prayer.

“I love Imam Husain and his love brings me here every year,” said Kissa as she helped her brother with the sabeel he puts up outside the imambargah.

In Pakistan, a typical majlis commences with the recitation of marsiya, lamenting the departed souls. It then delves into masaib, recounting the hardships endured by the imams during Karbala, followed by a discussion topic.

Recently, the focus often turns to Palestine and its tragic circumstances, highlighting the brutal suffering of its people. During a majlis, zakirs passionately narrate the events of the Karbala tragedy to an audience of shias, who deeply mourn and lament. The skilled and tactful narration of the speech makers move the audience to tears and earns themselves praise and recognition.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2024