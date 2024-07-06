Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 17

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Saturday announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in the country, hence the first of Muharram will fall on July 8 (Monday).

Accordingly, the Ashura — Muharram 10 — will be observed on July 17 (Wednesday).

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the meeting was held at the deputy commissioner’s office while zonal committees also held meetings in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi.

“No testimony was received from any part of the country about the sighting of the moon,” he said, adding that it was thus consensually decided that the first of the month would be observed on July 8.

Maulana Azad said Muharram was counted amongst the most sacred months with many historic events taking place in it.

Muharram is a month of mourning, observed in particular by Shia Muslims worldwide.

It commemorates the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where amongst many, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Imam Husain, was martyred and other family members were martyred or subjected to humiliation.

Keeping in view the need for extra security due to the spike in religious activity during the first 10 days of Muharram, authorities make arrangements accordingly.

This time, the Punjab government earlier today imposed Section 144 across the province during Muharram in the light of “potential threats to public tranquillity, sectarian harmony and general law and order situation”.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, seen by Dawn.com, Section 144 would remain in place during the first 10 days of Muharram. The law empowers authorities to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

Today’s order came a day after the Punjab government requisitioned services of 150 Pakistan Army and Rangers companies to maintain law and order across the province during Muharram. A formal letter was sent to the interior ministry for this purpose.

A high-level security meeting a day ago also decided to enhance joint flag marches and snap-checking by the Rangers and police during Muharram in Karachi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday ordered the release of funds required for security measures during Muharram, saying maintaining law and order in the province was the top priority of his government.