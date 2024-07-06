Today's Paper | July 06, 2024

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 17

Dawn.com Published July 6, 2024 Updated July 6, 2024 09:16pm
A press conference of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee in Quetta on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
A press conference of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee in Quetta on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Saturday announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in the country, hence the first of Muharram will fall on July 8 (Monday).

Accordingly, the Ashura — Muharram 10 — will be observed on July 17 (Wednesday).

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the meeting was held at the deputy commissioner’s office while zonal committees also held meetings in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi.

“No testimony was received from any part of the country about the sighting of the moon,” he said, adding that it was thus consensually decided that the first of the month would be observed on July 8.

Maulana Azad said Muharram was counted amongst the most sacred months with many historic events taking place in it.

Muharram is a month of mourning, observed in particular by Shia Muslims worldwide.

It commemorates the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where amongst many, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Imam Husain, was martyred and other family members were martyred or subjected to humiliation.

Keeping in view the need for extra security due to the spike in religious activity during the first 10 days of Muharram, authorities make arrangements accordingly.

This time, the Punjab government earlier today imposed Section 144 across the province during Muharram in the light of “potential threats to public tranquillity, sectarian harmony and general law and order situation”.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, seen by Dawn.com, Section 144 would remain in place during the first 10 days of Muharram. The law empowers authorities to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

Today’s order came a day after the Punjab government requisitioned services of 150 Pakistan Army and Rangers companies to maintain law and order across the province during Muharram. A formal letter was sent to the interior ministry for this purpose.

A high-level security meeting a day ago also decided to enhance joint flag marches and snap-checking by the Rangers and police during Muharram in Karachi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday ordered the release of funds required for security measures during Muharram, saying maintaining law and order in the province was the top priority of his government.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gagging social media
Updated 06 Jul, 2024

Gagging social media

IT is hoped that better sense prevails and the prime minister turns down the Punjab government’s troubling...
Ballooning bills
06 Jul, 2024

Ballooning bills

A SECOND cycle of nationwide protests and agitation against the ballooning price of electricity will start soon. On...
Labour’s landslide
06 Jul, 2024

Labour’s landslide

Since the conflict in Gaza intensified, Tory rule has been marked by divisiveness, discrimination and bigotry.
Trade cooperation
Updated 05 Jul, 2024

Trade cooperation

Will Shehbaz be able to translate his dream of integrating Pakistan within the region by liberalising trade cooperation with South and Central Asia?
Creeping militancy
05 Jul, 2024

Creeping militancy

WHILE military personnel and LEAs have mostly been targeted in the current wave of militancy, the list of targets is...
Dodging culpability
05 Jul, 2024

Dodging culpability

IT is high time the judiciary put an end to the culture of impunity that has allowed the missing persons crisis to...