Section 144 imposed in Punjab to maintain law and order during Muharram

The Punjab government on Saturday imposed Section 144 across the province during Muharram in the light of “potential threats to public tranquility, sectarian harmony and general law and order situation”.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, seen by Dawn.com, Section 144 would remain in place during the first 10 days of Muharram. The law empowers authorities to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

It stated that “innovations at processions”, display of arms, hate speeches and distribution of sectarian material would be prohibited.

The occupation of rooftops along the procession routes by spectators, as well as the construction of “firing bays” on said rooftops, would be banned to prevent people from potentially throwing bottles, rocks or other items at worshippers, the order said.

Moreover, pillion riding — except for senior citizens, ladies and law enforcement agencies — would be banned from Muharram 7-10.

Today’s order came a day after the Punjab government requisitioned services of 150 Pakistan Army and Rangers companies to maintain law and order across the province during Muharram. A formal letter was sent to the interior ministry for this purpose.

Earlier this week, the provincial administration also wrote a letter to the interior ministry requesting the suspension of six social media platforms for around a week during Muharram.

However, a statement issued by the interior ministry on Friday said no decision had yet been taken on the request for internet shutdown, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would make the final decision in this regard.