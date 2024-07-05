Today's Paper | July 05, 2024

Punjab requests deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers to assist police for Muharram security

Ali Waqar Published July 5, 2024 Updated July 5, 2024 06:30pm

The Punjab government on Friday requested the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers to assist the provincial police in establishing “peace and order” during the month of Muharram.

A statement issued by the Punjab Home Department’s spokesperson said the provincial government had sought the services of 150 contingents of the military and Rangers following the requirements of different districts.

It added that a letter was written in line with the police’s request for cooperation in maintaining security and the services of 60 army contingents and 81 Rangers contingents were sought.

“Law enforcement agencies will render their services for the peaceful observance of Muharram,” the statement said.

Akin to Punjab, a security plan has also been formulated in Rawalpindi, under which over 7,500 police personnel and two contingents of the army and Rangers will be on standby to deal with any emergency.

Consequently, traffic plans have also been chalked up to help ensure a smooth flow of vehicles in the cities.

Each year, law enforcement agencies develop comprehensive security plans to prevent untoward incidents during the Islamic month, especially when mourning processions are held on the 9th and 10th of Muharram across the country.

In the past, militants have targeted Muharram processions several times, including a bomb blast that killed more than 40 people attending the main Ashura procession on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road in December 2009.

