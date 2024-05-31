Hamas ‘ready for deal’ if Israel stops war

HAMAS said on Thursday it had told mediators it would not take part in more negotiations during ongoing aggression, but was ready for a “complete agreement”, including an exchange of prisoners if Israel stopped the war.

Talks, mediated by among others Egypt and Qatar, to arrange a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have repeatedly stalled, with both sides blaming the other for the lack of progress. The latest statement came as Israel pressed on with an offensive on the southern city of Rafah, in defiance of an International Court of Justice (ICJ) order to halt the attacks.

“Hamas and the Palestinian factions will not accept to be part of this policy by continuing (ceasefire) negotiations in light of the aggression, siege, starvation and genocide of our people,” the statement read.

“Today, we informed the mediators of our clear position that if the occupation stops its war and aggression against our people in Gaza, our readiness (is) to reach a complete agreement that includes a comprehensive exchange deal,” it added.

Nearly 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive across Gaza, the health ministry said.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2024