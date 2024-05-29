28 dead, 22 injured as Quetta-bound bus falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Washuk

At least 28 people died and 22 were injured after a bus fell into a ravine in Washuk, Balochistan on Wednesday, according to officials.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Basima Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ismail Mengal said the accident occurred when a tyre of the vehicle got burst, which led to the bus crashing into a hill and then plunging into a ravine.

Three women and three children were also among the deceased, AC Mengal said.

He noted that the bus, which had 45 to 50 passengers on board and was travelling from Turbat to Quetta overnight, suffered the accident at around 5 in the morning.

Six passengers died on the sport while some of the injured were in critical condition, with officials fearing it may see the death toll rise.

The bodies and the injured were taken to the Basima Civil Hospital, where 22 more people succumbed to their injuries.

Of the 28 injured, nine are in critical condition and have been transferred to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Khuzdar.

The Pakistan Army was requested to airlift four other passengers in critical condition to Quetta via helicopter to be admitted in the trauma centre.

The remaining 17 are being administered medical treatment in local Washuk hospitals.

Due to a lack of mobile network at the site of the incident and no population nearby, there was a delay in Levies officials getting information.

However, AC Mengal said that rescue officials reached the location as soon as they received the news.

According to the AC, most of the deceased have not been identified yet but Gwadar administration/officials are being approached for that purpose.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed deep regret and sorrow over the loss of human lives. He also extended his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident.

The chief minister instructed the officials to provide the best medical facilities to the injured, and prayed for their speedy recovery.

National Party chief calls for two-way roads in Balochistan

National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch expressed regret over the incident, describing it as tragic and painful.

Like CM Bugti, he called for the injured to given the best medical treatment possible, adding that any sort of negligence will lead to further damage.

“Speeding buses and single roads have claimed thousands of precious lives,” Baloch said.

He noted that there is an urgent need to construct two-way roads in Balochistan and that the government should make appropriate changes to the budget.

Baloch said that the National Party stands with the bereaved families in their hour of grief, and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.