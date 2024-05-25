Today's Paper | May 25, 2024

Temperature crosses 51°C in Sindh as heatwave continues

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 25, 2024 Updated May 25, 2024 10:14am

KARACHI: The ongoing heatwave continued to bake major cities of Sindh as maximum temperature surged to 51 degree Celsius mark on Friday.

According to the Met Office, Mohenjo Daro was the hottest place in the country, where the maximum temperature was 51°C, followed by Jacobabad and Khairpur (50°C).

The maximum temperature in Larkana and Dadu was 49°C, Rohri and Sukkur (48.5°C), Padidan (48°C), Shaheed Benazirabad (47°C), Mithi (46.5°C), Sakrand and Chhor (46°C), Tando Jam and Hyderabad sizzled at 44.5°C.

In Karachi, too, hot weather conditions persisted and the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7°C with 55 per cent humidity — count of moisture in the air.

In its daily advisory, the Met department predicted “very hot” weather in most parts of Sindh, including Karachi, during the next 24 hours.

Similarly, it said, “humid conditions” would also prevail in coastal areas of the province.

The daytime temperatures were likely to remain six to eight degree centigrade above normal in upper districts of Sindh during the period, it added.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2024

