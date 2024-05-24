Today's Paper | May 24, 2024

Temperature soars to 50°C in Sindh cities

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 07:50am

KARACHI: The mercury soared to 48 degrees Celsius and above in 11 cities— also reporting four to five degrees Celsius above normal temperature— of Sindh on Thursday, the third day of the week-long heatwave expected to reduce its intensity after May 27 across the country.

According to the Met department’s data, Jacobabad, Dadu and Mohenjo Daro remained the hottest places not only in Sindh but across the county for the second consecutive day. Temperature in these cities surged from 49°C recorded a day earlier to 50°C on Thursday.

Khairpur sizzled at 49.3°C followed by Rohri 48.5°C, Sukkur, Padidan, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor and Mithi 48°C, Hyderabad 46.5°C and Tando Jam 45°C, Sakrand and Mirpurkhas 44.5°C, Badin 41.5°C and Thatta 39°C.

Jacobabad also reported the highest deviation of 6.2°C from its average temperature for the month of May (43.8°C).

Karachi had 38.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2.4°C above normal, with 62 percent humidity, making the feel-like temperature around 40°C.

“The cities of Jacobabad, Dadu and Mohenjo Daro are known to have 50°C in the month of May. In fact, Jacobabad had 52°C in the month of April in 2022,” said Chief Meteorologist Dr S. Sarfaraz, forecasting a continued increase in temperature at least for three more days.

“Harsh weather is likely to persist at least till June 3. There is no possibility for respite at least for Sindh. The heat spell may break in parts of Punjab but that, too, after June 4,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF’s unease
Updated 24 May, 2024

IMF’s unease

It is clear that the next phase of economic stabilisation will be very tough for most of the population.
Belated recognition
24 May, 2024

Belated recognition

WITH Wednesday’s announcement by three European states that they intend to recognise Palestine as a state later...
App for GBV survivors
24 May, 2024

App for GBV survivors

GENDER-based violence is caught between two worlds: one sees it as a crime, the other as ‘convention’. The ...
Energy inflation
Updated 23 May, 2024

Energy inflation

The widening gap between the haves and have-nots is already tearing apart Pakistan’s social fabric.
Culture of violence
23 May, 2024

Culture of violence

WHILE political differences are part of the democratic process, there can be no justification for such disagreements...
Flooding threats
23 May, 2024

Flooding threats

WITH temperatures in GB and KP forecasted to be four to six degrees higher than normal this week, the threat of...