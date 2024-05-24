Temperature soars to 50°C in Sindh cities

KARACHI: The mercury soared to 48 degrees Celsius and above in 11 cities— also reporting four to five degrees Celsius above normal temperature— of Sindh on Thursday, the third day of the week-long heatwave expected to reduce its intensity after May 27 across the country.

According to the Met department’s data, Jacobabad, Dadu and Mohenjo Daro remained the hottest places not only in Sindh but across the county for the second consecutive day. Temperature in these cities surged from 49°C recorded a day earlier to 50°C on Thursday.

Khairpur sizzled at 49.3°C followed by Rohri 48.5°C, Sukkur, Padidan, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor and Mithi 48°C, Hyderabad 46.5°C and Tando Jam 45°C, Sakrand and Mirpurkhas 44.5°C, Badin 41.5°C and Thatta 39°C.

Jacobabad also reported the highest deviation of 6.2°C from its average temperature for the month of May (43.8°C).

Karachi had 38.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2.4°C above normal, with 62 percent humidity, making the feel-like temperature around 40°C.

“The cities of Jacobabad, Dadu and Mohenjo Daro are known to have 50°C in the month of May. In fact, Jacobabad had 52°C in the month of April in 2022,” said Chief Meteorologist Dr S. Sarfaraz, forecasting a continued increase in temperature at least for three more days.

“Harsh weather is likely to persist at least till June 3. There is no possibility for respite at least for Sindh. The heat spell may break in parts of Punjab but that, too, after June 4,” he said.

