Wyatt steers England women to T20 series sweep over Pakistan

LEEDS: Opener Danni Wyatt played a swashbuckling knock to help England women beat Pakistan by 34 runs in the third and final T20 International here at Headingley on Sunday.

The win — which came off mainly due to Wyatt’s 87 off just 48 balls — gave the hosts a 3-0 series sweep. England comfortably won the series opener by 53 runs in Birmingham and followed it up with a stronger finish in the second game at Northampton where they outclassed the tourists by 65 runs.

After electing to bat first at Headingley, England posted a solid 176 all out in the stipulated overs and then restricted Pakistan to 142-4.

Chasing the target, openers Gull Feroza (30 off 29 balls) and Sidra Amin (26 off 29) gave Pakistan a solid 60-run start in under nine overs. However, Sidra’s departure initiated a mini collapse as Feroza, Sadaf Shamas (six) and Muneeba Ali (three) returned to the pavilion leaving Pakistan tottering at 73-4 in 11.4 overs.

With 104 required off 50 balls, Pakistan could only manage 69 more runs as Aliya Riaz (35 not out off 27) and Nida Dar (29 not out off 24) made a spirited effort adding 69 runs for the fifth wickets but failed to come anywhere near the target.

Earlier, Maia Bouchier (eight) and Wyatt gave Eng­land a 36-run opening stand. Wyatt looked in excellent touch hitting four boundaries while scoring the bulk of the 40 runs that England notched in the powerplay.

Heather Knight and Wyatt stitched a 59-run third-wicket partnership with the latter being the aggressor contributing 47 off 19. Wyatt, who was later named player-of-the-match, brought up her half-century off 34 balls in the 11th over, striking 20 runs against off-spinner Nida.

Medium-pacer Diana Baig brought an end to Wyatt’s onslaught who smashed twelve fours and one six in her whirlwind knock. Nida dismissed her counterpart while Sidra ran Alice Capsey out as the double strike in the 15th over meant England were reduced to 122-5.

While England lost regular wickets, Amy Jones (26 off 15) helped her team post a challenging total.

Diana returned figures of 3-26 in her four overs. Nida also picked up three wickets while medium-pacer Fatima Sana claimed one.

England wicket-keeper/batter Amy Jones was declared player-of-the-series.

Summarised scores:

England women beat Pakistan women by 34 runs.

ENGLAND 176 in 20 overs (Danni Wyatt 87, Amy Jones 26; Diana Baig 3-26, Nida Dar 3-45); PAKISTAN 142-4 in 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 35 not out, Gull Feroza 30, Nida Dar 29 not out, Sidra Amin 26; Sophie Ecclestone 1-19).

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2024