Falling output hurting mango exports

ARACHI: Due to the impact of climate change and low production, exporters have reduced this year’s mango export target to 100,000 tonnes from 125,000 tonnes last year.

Mango production has declined for the third year in a row. Pakistan produces 1.8 million tonnes of the fruit, with the lion’s share of 70pc coming from Punjab, followed by Sindh with 29pc and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 1pc.

Due to weather effects, mango production in Punjab is expected to be 35-40pc this year, while less than 20pc in Sindh. As a result, the total production is feared to be reduced by 600,000 tonnes. This estimate was made at the start of production and will likely increase further as the season progresses.

The export of mangoes will commence on May 20. In addition to the traditional markets, the focus will be on the value-added markets of China, America, Turkey, and Japan. Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asian states will also play an important role in achieving the export target of mangoes.

All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed said climate change is having a pronounced negative impact on mango orchards, leading to a significant reduction in production and the non-availability of export-quality mangoes.

He said mango exports this year would fetch $90 million. The export target for 2023 was 125,000 tonnes, but shipments remained at 100,000 tonnes.

He said this year, the markets of Central Asian countries and Iran would be stabilised through Afghanistan, while strenuous efforts would be made to enhance the volume of China’s market, where exports started last season. He said exporters would also try to increase exports in value-added markets like Australia, Japan, and America. Pakistani mangoes would be promoted in Turkey and Far East countries in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The value-added sector, including mango processing, packaging, and warehousing, with over Rs100bn in investments, is facing problems due to the significant increase in electricity, gas, transportation, garden maintenance, pesticides, and water management costs, making it difficult to compete for exports, he said.

Mr Waheed stated that long winters, rains and hailstorms followed by severe heatwave spells had changed the pattern of agricultural diseases with the season. Besides, there is undoubtedly a lack of serious efforts at the federal and provincial levels to protect the agriculture sector from the effects of climate change, mainly through research enabling the orchards of mangoes and other fruits to develop sufficient endurance to sustain against the harsh weather conditions and reduction in disease resistance.

He said agricultural research centres in the federal and provincial governments must work on an emergency basis to help farmers cope with the effects of climate change. He added that new varieties of mangoes that are compatible with Pakistan’s climatic changes are needed.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2024