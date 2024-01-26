DAWN.COM Logo

PM Kakar invites Saudi group to invest in alternative energy sector

APP Published January 26, 2024 Updated January 26, 2024 10:09am
Al-Jomaih Group head Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamm­ad calls on caretaker premier Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Jan 25. — PID
ISLAMABAD: Careta­k­er Prime Minister An­­w­a­arul Haq Kakar on Thu­rsday urged the Al-Jomaih Group of Saudi Arabia to invest in the alternative energy sector of Pakistan.

Mr Kakar, in a meeting with a four-member delegation, led by the Al-Jomaih Group head Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamm­ad, said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had brotherly ties which were getting further stronger. Al-Jomaih earlier made a huge investment in K-Electric.

The prime minister said that Pakistan greatly valued the Saudi investment and welcomed its investment in the energy sector. He also lauded K-Electric’s strategy to invest in the alternative energy sector as it would help reduce the power tariff and thus benefit consumers.

The prime minister also expressed the hope that K-Electric would improve its infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic and industrial consumers.

The Al-Jomaih Group thanked the prime minister and the government team for resolving longstanding issues faced by the company.

Apprising the prime minister of the company’s 1,500-megawatt projects, the delegation said the projects would feature the usage of local resources and alternative energy.

Federal Finance Minis­ter Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Energy Muham­mad Ali and senior officers attended the meeting.

Soomro’s death condoled

The premier expressed grief over the death of renowned politician and former National Assembly Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro. “Elahi Bux Soomro was a seasoned politician whose services for Pakistan’s politics and parliament will always be remembered,” he said and prayed for peace of the departed soul.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2024

