Faizabad commission summons Khawaja Asif

Munawer Azeem Published January 11, 2024 Updated January 11, 2024 10:32am

ISLAMABAD: The commission constituted to probe the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) sit-in at Faizabad in 2017 has summoned former defence minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday.

Official sources told Dawn that the former defence minister was summoned for the second time by the commission and he assured it that he would appear before it on Thursday (today). Last time he failed to appear before the commission and had tendered an apology, saying health issues did not permit him to appear before the commission, they added.

The commission will also summon former interior minister Rana Sanaullah, the sources said, adding that Mr Sanaullah was heading a committee constituted by the government to negotiate with the TLP.

Besides, the TLP’s leadership that participated in the negotiation with the government at federal and provincial (Punjab) level will also be summoned, the sources said, adding that the former defence secretary and DIG Operations Islamabad, who served during 2017 at the time of the sit-in will also be summoned.

The commission has sought a month-long extension in the deadline to complete the proceedings.

Earlier, a Term of Reference (ToR) was also included in the list of previous ToRs, the sources said, adding that under it the commission will also question the petitioners who submitted the petitions and later withdrew.

The commission will also summon former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif as so far he neither appeared before the commission nor submitted his statement. Earlier the commission had sent him a questionnaire on his request.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2024

