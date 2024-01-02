Faizabad sit-in commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The commission constituted to investigate the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s sit-in staged at Faizabad in 2017 has called PML-N president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was then the chief minister of Punjab.

A questionnaire has been designed for him to answer, official sources told Dawn.

“He is likely to be questioned about the role of his office during the TLP’s long march towards Islamabad, including any efforts made to intercept them and orders issued in this regard from his office. Also if the orders were followed by departments concerned or not,” they said.

Besides, if such directives were issued from the office of the chief minister why the same were not implemented and who failed to execute them.

Earlier, the commission also questioned the then-chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra). He was asked about the implementation of directives issued by the then government and judiciary.

The commission also questioned former IGP Punjab Arif Nawaz about his role and that of the force and concerned officers during the long march and sit-in.

The then chief of a premier intelligence agency was also summoned by the commission, the sources said, adding a notice was sent to him through the Ministry of Defence, which is yet to be delivered to him.

Staff of a famous food outlet in Islamabad was also called and inquired about those who purchased food in bulk for participants of the sit-in and paid for it.

The commission got almost all relevant records during the TLP’s sit-in from the departments concerned.

A term of reference was included to the list of previous ToRs under which the commission will also inquire about petitions related to the sit-in filed in the apex court and later withdrawn.

The commission will identify those who had submitted the petitions and the reasons for their withdrawal.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2024