Nadal plays down title expectations ahead of Brisbane comeback

BRISBANE: Rafael Nadal said it is still “impossible” for him to think about winning tournaments as he prepares for his much-awaited comeback at the Brisbane International after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip injury.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion, who is gearing up for next month’s Australian Open, sustained the problem during his second round defeat at Melbourne Park in January and did not compete again last season after having surgery in June.

Nadal’s rivals, including world number one Novak Djok­o­vic, believe he will be at his competitive best on his return but the 37-year-old played down title expectations in what is likely to be his final season on tour.

“It’s impossible to think about winning tournaments today,” Nadal told Australian Associated Press on Friday. “What’s really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don’t expect much... one year without being on the court.”

Nadal spent time at his academy in Kuwait this month in search of temperatures and conditions similar to those he will encounter in Australia.

He has also practised with world number eight Holger Rune at the Queensland Tennis Centre after arriving in Australia on Thursday.

But his level of training has been limited and he admitted it would be “a tough process in the beginning”.

“It’s not like I’ve been practising with good intensity for the last six months. I just have been practising for the last month in a very good intensity,” he said. “Nothing is impossible. But for me, just being here is a victory, and I hope that I will have a chance to enjoy, and the crowd too.”

The Spaniard, who has slipped to world number 672, said he was feeling much better than a year ago but added that he cannot have long-term goals just yet.

“I don’t know how things are going to keep going,” Nadal said. “I’m not a player who tries to predict what can happen in the short term and it’s tougher in the medium period of time.

“I need to accept the adversity and that it’s not going to be perfect, just come with the right spirit every day.”

The Brisbane International begins on Sunday while the Australian Open runs from Jan 14-28.

