DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 25, 2023

Kieron Pollard named England’s assistant coach for T20 World Cup

Reuters Published December 25, 2023 Updated December 25, 2023 11:29am

LONDON: England have appointed former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard as an assistant coach for the Twenty20 World Cup next year, the country’s cricket board (ECB) announced on Sunday.

Pollard helped the West Indies win the World Cup in 2012 while the 36-year-old, who made a name for himself as a T20 specialist, won five Indian Premier League titles with the Mumbai Indians between 2013 and 2020.

The 2024 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the US in June.

“Pollard will join the England men’s team specifically for the T20 World Cup as an assistant coach and to provide expertise of local conditions,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Pollard was a part of West Indies’ 2012 men’s T20 World Cup success and has vast experience in the format having played more than 600 matches.”

England are the defending champions having won their second T20 World Cup title in 2022 in Australia.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza bloodbath
25 Dec, 2023

Gaza bloodbath

WHILE other news, both domestic and foreign, compete for people’s attention, we should not forget that one of the...
Nawaz’s dilemma
Updated 25 Dec, 2023

Nawaz’s dilemma

It is clear to many that the refusal to ‘adequately accommodate’ the IPP would dent PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s relations with the powers that be.
Fortress Europe
25 Dec, 2023

Fortress Europe

EUROPE cannot hope to participate in a debate on morality anytime soon. This became abundantly clear when the EU...
Hollowed out
Updated 24 Dec, 2023

Hollowed out

Now a new campaign seems to be under way — this time against the PTI.
TTP support
24 Dec, 2023

TTP support

THROUGHOUT the outgoing year, the state has struggled to address the resurgent terrorist threat, with the...
Canceling the opponent
24 Dec, 2023

Canceling the opponent

THE Indian parliament recently witnessed the en masse suspension of 146 opposition MPs, including apparently one who...