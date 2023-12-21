DAWN.COM Logo

Social media platform X down for users globally: Downdetector

Reuters Published December 21, 2023 Updated December 21, 2023 11:46am

Social media platforms X and X Pro suffered outages globally early on Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said “Welcome to X!”.

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said “Waiting for posts”.

Over 47,000 US users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data. In Pakistan, nearly 1,000 reports of outages were reported at 10:30am.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

