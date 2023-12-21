Explosives thrown into ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s house

LAHORE: Two police personnel were injured when unidentified attackers threw explosives into the house of former chief justice of the Supreme Court, Saqib Nisar, in Ahmad Block of Garden Town here on Wednesday night.

The former CJP and his family members were in the house when the incident occurred, however, they remained unhurt.

Shortly after the incident, Saqib Nisar told some media persons that he and his family members remained safe as they were inside the house, while the attack was carried out at the main entrance where the police personnel were discharging their duty.

As per initial inquiries, it was not clear what sort of explosives were used by attackers.

Two policemen injured

Mr Nisar has been in controversy for his role in the ouster of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Lahore Operations DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi told Dawn that two policemen who were discharging security duty at the residence of the former CJP got injured in the attack.

“Justice retired Saqib Nisar and his family remained safe”, he said, adding that the attackers fled the scene and the law enforcement agencies were in the field to trace them.

To a question, the DIG said it would be premature to confirm whether the attackers used hand grenade or crackers. “Most probably, it was a hand grenade”, he said, adding that the forensic experts and other relevant officers have reached the scene and started working.

The attack occurred at 8:40pm, he said, adding that the forensic and police experts have collected parts of the exploded material that seemed to be of a hand grenade.

“Lahore police have been put on high alert, entire area has been cordoned off and pickets erected on all the major roads to trace the attackers”, the DIG said.

He said the injured policemen were identified as Muhammad Amir and Khurram Shahzad.

Another official said the personnel of other security agencies have also reached the spot and launched separate investigations into the incident.

He said a police van and car of ex-CJP’s secretary were partially damaged in the attack, that also shattered some windowpanes of the house.

He said Mr Nisar has been requested to give the investigating officials access to the data of security cameras if installed inside or outside his house.

However, DIG Rizvi told Dawn that no security camera was installed inside or outside the residence of the ex-CJP.

The DIG said police teams are trying to get data of CCTV cameras installed in nearby streets to trace the attackers.

He said it was yet to be ascertained whether the attackers were riding a bike or used a car.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2023