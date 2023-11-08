State-run hospitals may start charging affluent patients

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan on Tuesday hinted the state-run hospitals may start charging affluent classes for medical treatment, as he shared his plans to rake in private investments to reform the health sector of the country.

In a press conference, the caretaker minister said the treatment for the poor would remain free but those who could afford to pay may be charged for the treatment. He, however, did not provide more details.

During the presser, Dr Jan said that his ministry was trying to procure investments to the tune of $1 billion from international partners. “Successful engagements with the World Health Organisation and ambassadors of friendly countries have furthered Pakistan’s health investment agenda,” he said.

Dr Jan claimed that the ministry was going to organise the world’s first Global Health Security Summit in Islamabad to unite countries worldwide and devise a collective strategy to combat epidemics and natural disasters, elevating the significance of global health security.

Speaking about Pims and Polyclinic hospitals, he said he was shocked to see a large influx of patients at both hospitals. “There were a large number of patients but most of them could have been treated at the BHUs because they had minor health issues,” he said,

He also shared details of his initiatives, including the up-gradation of 500 Basic Health Units (BHUs) across the country under an agreement between his ministry and World the Health Organisation signed at the PM’s Office. The initiative will strengthen the primary healthcare system across the country and will ensure quality healthcare at people’s doorsteps.

The initiative will effectively address feelings of deprivation in far-flung areas of Pakistan, he said, adding that he assumed office in August this year and immediately embarked on a reform agenda aimed at strengthening the healthcare system.

It is worth mentioning that the ‘Digital Health Strategy’ seeks to digitise the entire healthcare system, starting with the health ministry, to enhance the planning and decision-making capabilities in the sector. The nationwide rollout of the initiative promises to revolutionise healthcare delivery. Dr Jan claimed that his initiatives led to a substantial reduction in medicine prices as well as an uninterrupted medicine supply.

He said a major initiative was the formulation of a medicine policy and he also introduced a special application for the Drug Regulatory Authority to address public complaints effectively.

“I have launched a National Health Support Program worth $432 million to strengthen the healthcare system, providing immunisation, TB nutrition, antenatal care facilities to the masses, human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines for cervical cancer prevention, and an electronic registration system in immunisation centres. The introduction of 400 solar-powered immunisation centres across the country is a groundbreaking step,” he said.

He also said that the computerisation of the pharmacy system in hospitals has been initiated. “The long-standing issue of the lack of an MRI machine in Pims hospital has been resolved, and a clinical audit system and patient exit interviews are being introduced for the first time in hospitals,” he added.

Additionally, he claimed that he formulated an effective plan to prevent Hepatitis C, strengthened Border Health Services to prevent cross-border disease spread, and aligned the National Health Organisation with international requirements.

“I have directed uniform quality treatment throughout the country under the Sehat Sahulat Program and introduced the National Health Card App for public convenience,” he added.

