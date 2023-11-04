DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 05, 2023

Cash-strapped KP seeks Rs1bn for Afghans’ repatriation

Bureau Report Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 06:20am

PESHAWAR: The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the federal government for funds to ensure smooth voluntary repatriation of undocumented Afghan refugees, insisting that it’s facing a financial crisis.

“Around Rs1 billion is estimated to be our expenditure for ensuring the smooth return of ‘illegal’ refugees to their country but as we’re facing financial issues, we need that amount now,” provincial information minister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel told reporters here after a cabinet meeting.

The cabinet, which met with Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan in the chair, discussed the repatriation of illegal migrants, mostly Afghan nationals, via the province.

The minister claimed that Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had promised that expenses of the refugees’ repatriation would be equally shared by all provinces.

Provinces to share expenses of exercise as per PM’s promise, says minister

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa desperately needed those funds to facilitate the departure of ‘illegal’ aliens, mostly Afghans, from the country via its territory.

Mr Shah said the main burden of the countrywide repatriation exercise fell on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as its soil and resources were used by undocumented refugees coming in from Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to go to Afghanistan.

Earlier, the cabinet was briefed on arrangements for the repatriation of illegal migrants and related matters, according to an official statement.

It added that the chief minister expressed satisfaction with the efforts of authorities to facilitate the return of “illegal” refugees to Afghanistan and commended the role played by various departments and institutions, including district administrations and police, for the purpose.

Mr Khan said that the refugees leaving the country voluntarily should be treated with the “utmost humanity and special care according to the local traditions.”

He also emphasised the importance of transparency in repatriation expenditure and asked authorities to maintain records of both “regular and emergency” expenses.

The chief minister said that there was a need for strict adherence to rules and regulations to ensure transparency in the utilisation of funds for the repartition exercise.

The statement quoted information minister Feroze Kakakhel as saying that around 150,000 undocumented migrants had voluntarily left the country.

He said that besides voluntary repatriation, the deportation of “illegal” aliens was also under way.

The minister said that the government had exempted women and children from biometric verification at transit points.

“The influx of illegal migrants from other provinces has increased our [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s] responsibilities. We’ve declared a state of emergency in Nowshera, Peshawar and Khyber districts to improve the management [of this process],” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate funding
04 Nov, 2023

Climate funding

PAKISTAN is in need of a staggering $340bn over the next seven years to tackle climate change and development...
NAB laws
Updated 04 Nov, 2023

NAB laws

The "midnight ordinance" has been extended through a majority vote in the Upper House.
Bangladesh labour unrest
04 Nov, 2023

Bangladesh labour unrest

BANGLADESH has been shaken by recent unrest in its key readymade garments sector as workers demand better pay....
Finally, a date
Updated 03 Nov, 2023

Finally, a date

Now that the fog over the election date has lifted, the ECP will be under constant scrutiny.
Unending nightmare
03 Nov, 2023

Unending nightmare

IS the worst truly behind us? It is difficult to say. Some will look at the glass as half empty, others will see it...
Killing media, aid workers
Updated 04 Nov, 2023

Killing media, aid workers

EVERY life lost in Israel’s campaign of extermination in Gaza is precious. The Jewish state is not differentiating...