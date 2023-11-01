DAWN.COM Logo

6 militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Zhob: ISPR

APP Published November 1, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 08:36pm

Six terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sambaza area in Balochistan’s Zhob district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces carried out the IBO last night after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists.

During the operation, “intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists” and six terrorists were killed, the ISPR said. It added that a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate other militants.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

On Sunday, two soldiers were martyred and two terrorists were killed in a heavy exchange of fire during an operation in the Khoro area of Awaran district.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

In July, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan.

That was the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year. Before this, 10 personnel were martyred in a ‘fire raid’ in Balochistan’s Kech district in February 2022.

In September, data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said the number of militant attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years.

There were 99 attacks across the country, the highest number in a single month since November 2014, the report had said.

