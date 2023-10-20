DAWN.COM Logo

4 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in KP’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

October 20, 2023

Four terrorists were killed, while one was apprehended during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the Pakis­tan Army in the Semu Wanda area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a fierce exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists took place, and as a result, “four terrorists were sent to hell,” while one who was injured, was apprehended by the security forces.

The operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area, it added.

“These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians,” the statement added.

The military reported the recovery of a cache of arms, equipment, and explosives during the operation.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the statement added.

Since the talks with the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November last year, the group intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the KP police and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

