Pakistani citizen faces deportation from US to Brazil

WASHINGTON: Immigration officials in New York City have apprehended an international fugitive wanted in Brazil for prosecution for the crime of active corruption of a public official.

The 32-year-old Pakistani citizen and permanent resident of Brazil was held outside his home in Queens, the New York Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) service said.

The service, which is affiliated with the US Department of Justice, did not name the suspect. The ERO, however, said that on Aug 26, 2014, the Department of State post in Islamabad, had refused to issue the non-citizen a non-immigrant B1/B2 visa.

The US Border Patrol arrested the non-citizen April 5, 2016, in California, and served him with a notice and order of expedited removal charging him as an immigrant without a valid, unexpired immigrant visa, reentry permit, border crossing card or other valid entry paper.

Since 2016, the non-citizen was out on bond as he proceeded through the immigration process.

On March 7, an assistant US attaché to Brazil provided ERO New York City with information pertaining to the non-citizen’s international fugitive status.

Fugitive Operations officers from ERO arrested the non-citizen on Oct 11, and cancelled his bond. He will remain in custody pending continuation of his removal proceedings.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2023