Which airlines have suspended Israel flights due to the Gaza conflict?

Several international airlines have suspended flight services with Tel Aviv after the surprise offensive by Hamas fighters on Israel.

Here are airlines that have temporarily halted flights to and from Israel:

Americas

On Sunday, US carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines suspended direct flights to Tel Aviv.

United ran two scheduled flights to the US from Israel late on Saturday and early on Sunday but then suspended services “until conditions allow them to resume”.

Asia

According to Asian News International (ANI), Air India stated that the flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 7 October and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi were cancelled in the interests and safety of the guests and crew and the passengers were being extended all support, as per their requirements.

Hainan Airlines, the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, cancelled flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai on Monday.

Cathay Pacific cancelled its Tuesday flight between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv and will provide further updates about the next flight scheduled for Thursday.

Korean Air cancelled its Monday flight between Incheon and Tel Aviv and expects future flights to be irregular.

Europe

All airlines owned by Germany’s Lufthansa cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Monday.

Britain’s easyjet halted flights with Tel Aviv on Sunday and Monday and would adjust the timing of flights in the next few days.

Air France KLM and Finland’s Finnair suspended flights without providing a time frame.

Hungarian Wizz Air said on Monday its flights to and from Tel Aviv were cancelled until further notice.

Portugal’s TAP cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

Spain’s Iberia Express cancelled both its flights between Madrid and Tel Aviv on Saturday and said it would maintain just one daily flight to Tel Aviv from Monday.

Virgin Atlantic said some of its flights to and from the Israeli capital may face delays or cancellations.

Middle East

An Etihad Airways flight between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv on Monday has been cancelled, the airline said on its website.