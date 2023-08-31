Police register FIR after double cabin vehicle runs over 4 of a family in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal

Karachi police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) of an incident in which a pickup truck rammed four members of a family earlier this week in the Gulshan-i-Iqbal area.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has been making the rounds on social media, showed the fast-moving vehicle hitting a group of individuals, including young children, as well as a rickshaw. In a disturbing sequence, the driver can be seen fleeing the scene, only to return and run over the injured victims once again.

Caretaker Sindh Home Minister, retired Brig Haris Nawaz, took notice of the incident and directed the police to provide a comprehensive report on the matter and apprehend the individuals involved in the case.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Police SHO Arshad Afridi said the incident took place on Sunday and confirmed the registration of the FIR.

He stated that the police had “certain leads regarding the vehicle” and were actively pursuing the individuals responsible.

The SHO denied reports about the death of any person, however, he said the four family members were injured and were under treatment at a private hospital.

According to the FIR, the injured complainant, Sajjad Hussain, recounted that he and his family had visited a local market in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Block-7 on August 27. The complainant is an employee ar a private firm and resident of Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Block-10.

He described how his sister was shopping in the market while he, accompanied by his two daughters and a niece, headed to a nearby public park. Upon receiving a call from his sister, he proceeded towards his car with his daughters and niece.

However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the unidentified double cabin vehicle, arriving from a direction he was not certain of, struck them.

Hussain recounted that he sustained injuries in the accident that rendered him unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness in the hospital, he was told that he had suffered head injuries and fractured bones in his leg, the FIR said.

His four-year-old daughter sustained injuries to her head, leg, and foot, while his seven-year-old daughter incurred wounds below her eyes and ribs. Also, his five-year-old niece suffered injuries to her neck, leg, hands, and shoulder, as documented in the FIR.

“My appeal is for legal action to be taken against an unidentified driver who, through reckless and negligent driving, struck and injured us,” Hussain appealed.