United sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

AFP Published August 6, 2023 Updated August 6, 2023 06:59am

LONDON: Manchester United sealed their swoop for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported fee of 64 million ($82 million) on Saturday.

Hojlund agreed a five-year contract with the option of a further season as United manager Erik ten Hag finally got his wish to bring in a striker ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The 20-year-old could cost United a further 8 million if add-on clauses in his contract are met.

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” Hojlund said. “I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.

“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.”

Ten Hag made Hojlund his top target after United reportedly refused to pay Tottenham’s asking price for England striker Harry Kane, who appears bound for German champions Bayern Munich.

French champions Paris Saint Germain were said to be in the hunt for Hojlund’s signature before United won the race.

Published in Dawn, Aug 6th, 2023

Dawn News English

